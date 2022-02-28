 Skip to main content

Recap: Reata Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 7:03am   Comments
Recap: Reata Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

 

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Reata Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 31.17%, reporting an EPS of $-1.59 versus an estimate of $-2.31.

Revenue was up $2.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.89 which was followed by a 3.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Reata Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -2.16 -2.08 -2.10 -2.16
EPS Actual -1.27 -1.32 -1.16 -1.25
Revenue Estimate 2.07M 1.25M 1.19M 1.44M
Revenue Actual 7.39M 2.22M 944.00K 3.19M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

