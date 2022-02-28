Recap: Reata Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Reata Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 31.17%, reporting an EPS of $-1.59 versus an estimate of $-2.31.
Revenue was up $2.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.89 which was followed by a 3.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Reata Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-2.16
|-2.08
|-2.10
|-2.16
|EPS Actual
|-1.27
|-1.32
|-1.16
|-1.25
|Revenue Estimate
|2.07M
|1.25M
|1.19M
|1.44M
|Revenue Actual
|7.39M
|2.22M
|944.00K
|3.19M
