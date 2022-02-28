 Skip to main content

Recap: Mersana Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 6:41am   Comments
Recap: Mersana Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

 

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mersana Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 1.49%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.67.

Revenue was up $1.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.21% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

