 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For February 28, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 4:20am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For February 28, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) to report quarterly earnings at $6.81 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion before the opening bell. Jones Lang LaSalle shares rose 4% to close at $243.91 on Friday.
  • W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) reported a 3-for-2 stock split. The company’s board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its pre-split stock of $0.13 per share. W. R. Berkley shares gained 2.6% to $93.59 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) to have earned $1.02 per share on revenue of $16.52 billion for the latest quarter. HP will release earnings after the markets clsoe. HP shares rose 0.2% to $34.50 in after-hours trading.

Check out this: Insiders Sell Around $16M Of 4 Stocks

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion after the closing bell. Zoom Video shares slipped 0.1% to $125.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares fell 1.6% to $57.76 in after-hours trading.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

Also check out: Executives Buy Over $70M Of 4 Stocks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HPQ + JLL)

Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
Delta Air Lines And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
Bernstein Upgrades Dell Technologies On Earnings Potential: What's Next?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com