5 Stocks To Watch For February 28, 2022
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) to report quarterly earnings at $6.81 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion before the opening bell. Jones Lang LaSalle shares rose 4% to close at $243.91 on Friday.
- W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) reported a 3-for-2 stock split. The company’s board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its pre-split stock of $0.13 per share. W. R. Berkley shares gained 2.6% to $93.59 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) to have earned $1.02 per share on revenue of $16.52 billion for the latest quarter. HP will release earnings after the markets clsoe. HP shares rose 0.2% to $34.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion after the closing bell. Zoom Video shares slipped 0.1% to $125.20 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares fell 1.6% to $57.76 in after-hours trading.
