Daqo New Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 02:33 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Daqo New Energy missed estimated earnings by 56.99%, reporting an EPS of $1.97 versus an estimate of $4.58.
Revenue was up $147.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.73 which was followed by a 1.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Daqo New Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.11
|2.54
|1.19
|1.15
|EPS Actual
|3.84
|3.06
|1.18
|1.02
|Revenue Estimate
|548.23M
|407.00M
|297.97M
|232.16M
|Revenue Actual
|585.78M
|441.37M
|256.10M
|247.72M
