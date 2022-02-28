Daqo New Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 02:33 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Daqo New Energy missed estimated earnings by 56.99%, reporting an EPS of $1.97 versus an estimate of $4.58.

Revenue was up $147.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.73 which was followed by a 1.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Daqo New Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 3.11 2.54 1.19 1.15 EPS Actual 3.84 3.06 1.18 1.02 Revenue Estimate 548.23M 407.00M 297.97M 232.16M Revenue Actual 585.78M 441.37M 256.10M 247.72M

