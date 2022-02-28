 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Daqo New Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 4:20am   Comments
Share:
Daqo New Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 02:33 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Daqo New Energy missed estimated earnings by 56.99%, reporting an EPS of $1.97 versus an estimate of $4.58.

Revenue was up $147.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.73 which was followed by a 1.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Daqo New Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 3.11 2.54 1.19 1.15
EPS Actual 3.84 3.06 1.18 1.02
Revenue Estimate 548.23M 407.00M 297.97M 232.16M
Revenue Actual 585.78M 441.37M 256.10M 247.72M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (DQ)

Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector
GCL-Poly Eyes More Debt Reduction With Potential STAR Market Listing
Daqo Taps Richly-Valued China-Listed Unit to Raise $1.7 Billion For Expansion
New Energy Lands as Hottest Category Among Chinese Concept Stocks in 2021 – Bamboo Works Special Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com