If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 2:03pm   Comments
JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.04% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In JPM: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.08 shares of JPMorgan Chase at the time with $100. This investment in JPM would have produced an average annual return of 7.93%. Currently, JPMorgan Chase has a market capitalization of $442.21 billion.

JPMorgan Chase's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in JPMorgan Chase you would have approximately $460.65 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

