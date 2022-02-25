Read Why Carter's Shares Are Soaring Today
- Carter’s Inc (NYSE: CRI) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 11.1% year-on-year, to $1.10 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.
- The U.S. retail sales rose 3% Y/Y, U.S. wholesale climbed 9%, and the international segment gained 25%.
- The gross profit increased 5.75% Y/Y to $492.8 million with a profit margin of 46.4%.
- The operating margin decreased 50 basis points to 13%, and operating income for the quarter rose 3.6% to $138 million.
- The company held $984.3 million in cash and equivalents as of January 1, 2022.
- Adjusted EPS of $2.31 beat the analyst consensus of $2.06.
- The company declared a 25% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.75 per share and authorized a new $1.0 billion share repurchase plan, inclusive of previous authorizations.
- Outlook: Carter sees FY22 sales growth to 2% - 3% Y/Y. It expects FY22 adjusted EPS growth of 12% - 14%.
- Price Action: CRI shares are trading higher by 10.7% at $97.22 on the last check Friday.
