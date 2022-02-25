 Skip to main content

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 1:26pm   Comments
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 45.48% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In PLTR: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 88.50 shares of Palantir Technologies at the time with $100. This investment in PLTR would have produced an average annual return of 58.56%. Currently, Palantir Technologies has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion.

Palantir Technologies's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $1,011.06 today based on a price of $11.43 for PLTR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

