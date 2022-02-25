 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Block Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 11:07am   Comments
Block (NYSE:SQ) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 33.44% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In SQ: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 55.77 shares of Block at the time with $1,000. This investment in SQ would have produced an average annual return of 46.28%. Currently, Block has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion.

Block's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Block you would have approximately $6,470.50 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

