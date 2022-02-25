ñol

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Shopify Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 25, 2022 10:11 AM | 1 min read
Shopify SHOP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 49.17% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In SHOP: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.67 shares of Shopify at the time with $100. This investment in SHOP would have produced an average annual return of 61.86%. Currently, Shopify has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion.

Shopify's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $100 in Shopify you would have approximately $1,097.51 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-PODEarningsNewsDividends