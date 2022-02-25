DISH Network's Return on Invested Capital Overview

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q4, DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) earned $565.41 million, a 0.37% increase from the preceding quarter. DISH Network's sales decreased to $4.45 billion, a 0.07% change since Q3. DISH Network earned $567.52 million, and sales totaled $4.45 billion in Q3.

What Is ROIC?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q4, DISH Network posted an ROIC of 2.3%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For DISH Network, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 2.3% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

DISH Network reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.87/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.87/share.

