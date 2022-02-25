 Skip to main content

A Preview Of Darling Ingredients's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 9:58am   Comments
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Darling Ingredients will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88.

Darling Ingredients bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 4.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Darling Ingredients's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.80 0.82 0.64 0.41
EPS Actual 0.88 1.17 0.91 0.45
Price Change % -4.53% 2.06% 3.32% -2.0%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients were trading at $68.65 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

