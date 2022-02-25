Li Auto: Q4 Earnings Insights
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Li Auto beat estimated earnings by 375.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was up $1.03 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Li Auto's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|1.16B
|681.79M
|522.52M
|585.85M
|Revenue Actual
|1.21B
|780.43M
|545.68M
|635.54M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
