Recap: Century Aluminum Q4 Earnings
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Century Aluminum beat estimated earnings by 288.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $270.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Century Aluminum's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.18
|-0.34
|-0.26
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.27
|-0.54
|-0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|586.95M
|541.65M
|458.40M
|419.40M
|Revenue Actual
|581.40M
|528.00M
|444.00M
|389.10M
