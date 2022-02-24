Recap: Century Aluminum Q4 Earnings

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Century Aluminum beat estimated earnings by 288.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $270.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Century Aluminum's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.18 -0.34 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.27 -0.54 -0.32 Revenue Estimate 586.95M 541.65M 458.40M 419.40M Revenue Actual 581.40M 528.00M 444.00M 389.10M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.