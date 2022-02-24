NeoPhotonics: Q4 Earnings Insights
NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NeoPhotonics missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $12.42 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NeoPhotonics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.23
|-0.17
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|-0.22
|-0.15
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|79.87M
|62.28M
|59.94M
|67.38M
|Revenue Actual
|83.74M
|65.01M
|60.93M
|68.19M
