Recap: World Fuel Services Q4 Earnings
World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
World Fuel Services beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was up $5.24 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at World Fuel Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.29
|0.27
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.39
|0.33
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|7.71B
|6.30B
|6.10B
|5.16B
|Revenue Actual
|8.35B
|7.09B
|5.96B
|4.70B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
