Erie Indemnity: Q4 Earnings Insights
Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Erie Indemnity missed estimated earnings by 11.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.18.
Revenue was up $26.68 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 2.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Erie Indemnity's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.61
|1.48
|1.46
|1.21
|EPS Actual
|1.72
|1.51
|1.41
|1.20
|Revenue Estimate
|683.97M
|667.24M
|627.29M
|599.88M
|Revenue Actual
|687.84M
|680.03M
|630.18M
|609.25M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
