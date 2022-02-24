Recap: Orchid Island Capital Q4 Earnings
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Orchid Island Capital missed estimated earnings by 217.39%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was up $18.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Orchid Island Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|-0.17
|-0.34
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|30.45M
|26.68M
|24.10M
|17.40M
|Revenue Actual
|32.60M
|27.70M
|24.91M
|23.88M
