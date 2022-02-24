Recap: Orchid Island Capital Q4 Earnings

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Orchid Island Capital missed estimated earnings by 217.39%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $18.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Orchid Island Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.26 0.26 0.26 EPS Actual 0.20 -0.17 -0.34 0.23 Revenue Estimate 30.45M 26.68M 24.10M 17.40M Revenue Actual 32.60M 27.70M 24.91M 23.88M

