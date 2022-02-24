 Skip to main content

Recap: Enerplus Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 5:28pm   Comments
Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Enerplus missed estimated earnings by 18.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was up $357.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.48% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

