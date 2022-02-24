ViewRay: Q4 Earnings Insights

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ViewRay reported in-line EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $1.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ViewRay's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.16 -0.17 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.19 -0.17 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 17.05M 14.42M 12.89M 16.00M Revenue Actual 19.18M 15.03M 15.53M 18.46M

