ViewRay: Q4 Earnings Insights
ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ViewRay reported in-line EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was up $1.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ViewRay's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.16
|-0.17
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.19
|-0.17
|-0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|17.05M
|14.42M
|12.89M
|16.00M
|Revenue Actual
|19.18M
|15.03M
|15.53M
|18.46M
