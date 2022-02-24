Recap: Gevo Q4 Earnings
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Gevo missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $477.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.79% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gevo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|142.00K
|580.00K
|340.00K
|750.00K
|Revenue Actual
|142.00K
|422.00K
|93.00K
|531.00K
