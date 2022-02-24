 Skip to main content

Recap: Gevo Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:33pm   Comments
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gevo missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $477.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gevo's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.05 -0.04 -0.05
EPS Actual -0.07 -0.07 -0.05 -0.07
Revenue Estimate 142.00K 580.00K 340.00K 750.00K
Revenue Actual 142.00K 422.00K 93.00K 531.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

