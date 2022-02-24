Airgain: Q4 Earnings Insights
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Airgain missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.22.
Revenue was up $1.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 12.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Airgain's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|0.05
|0.03
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|16.08M
|18.31M
|17.00M
|12.78M
|Revenue Actual
|15.46M
|17.30M
|17.38M
|12.83M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings