Airgain: Q4 Earnings Insights

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Airgain missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $1.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 12.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Airgain's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.05 0.04 0.03 0.03 EPS Actual -0.11 0.05 0.03 0.02 Revenue Estimate 16.08M 18.31M 17.00M 12.78M Revenue Actual 15.46M 17.30M 17.38M 12.83M

