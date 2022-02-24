Recap: Alexander & Baldwin Q4 Earnings
Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alexander & Baldwin missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $51.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alexander & Baldwin's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.10
|0.01
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.18
|0.14
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|87.30M
|85.05M
|72.05M
|83.45M
|Revenue Actual
|84.30M
|89.30M
|81.00M
|72.80M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
