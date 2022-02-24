Recap: Silk Road Medical Q4 Earnings
Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Silk Road Medical missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.36.
Revenue was up $7.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 11.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Silk Road Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.3
|-0.36
|-0.39
|-0.28
|EPS Actual
|-0.4
|-0.31
|-0.31
|-0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|26.23M
|25.34M
|21.30M
|21.34M
|Revenue Actual
|24.70M
|26.46M
|22.05M
|21.13M
