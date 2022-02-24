Recap: Silk Road Medical Q4 Earnings

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Silk Road Medical missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $7.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 11.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Silk Road Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.3 -0.36 -0.39 -0.28 EPS Actual -0.4 -0.31 -0.31 -0.46 Revenue Estimate 26.23M 25.34M 21.30M 21.34M Revenue Actual 24.70M 26.46M 22.05M 21.13M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.