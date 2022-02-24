 Skip to main content

Recap: Silk Road Medical Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:31pm   Comments
Recap: Silk Road Medical Q4 Earnings

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Silk Road Medical missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $7.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 11.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Silk Road Medical's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.3 -0.36 -0.39 -0.28
EPS Actual -0.4 -0.31 -0.31 -0.46
Revenue Estimate 26.23M 25.34M 21.30M 21.34M
Revenue Actual 24.70M 26.46M 22.05M 21.13M

