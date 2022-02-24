MP Materials: Q4 Earnings Insights

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MP Materials beat estimated earnings by 40.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $56.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MP Materials's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.13 0.10 0.05 EPS Actual 0.27 0.17 0.13 0.18 Revenue Estimate 70.80M 58.30M 49.56M 47.23M Revenue Actual 99.75M 73.12M 59.97M 42.18M

