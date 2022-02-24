MP Materials: Q4 Earnings Insights
MP Materials (NYSE:MP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
MP Materials beat estimated earnings by 40.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was up $56.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MP Materials's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.13
|0.10
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.17
|0.13
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|70.80M
|58.30M
|49.56M
|47.23M
|Revenue Actual
|99.75M
|73.12M
|59.97M
|42.18M
