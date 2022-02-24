Recap: Occidental Petroleum Q4 Earnings
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.48 versus an estimate of $1.11.
Revenue was up $4.66 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 0.98% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Occidental Petroleum's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|-0.12
|-0.33
|-0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.87
|0.32
|-0.15
|-0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|6.54B
|5.61B
|4.91B
|4.37B
|Revenue Actual
|6.82B
|6.01B
|5.48B
|3.35B
