Recap: Occidental Petroleum Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:26pm   Comments
Recap: Occidental Petroleum Q4 Earnings

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.48 versus an estimate of $1.11.

Revenue was up $4.66 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 0.98% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Occidental Petroleum's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.66 -0.12 -0.33 -0.59
EPS Actual 0.87 0.32 -0.15 -0.78
Revenue Estimate 6.54B 5.61B 4.91B 4.37B
Revenue Actual 6.82B 6.01B 5.48B 3.35B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

