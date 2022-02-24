 Skip to main content

Zscaler: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:11pm   Comments
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zscaler beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $98.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 8.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zscaler's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.12 0.09 0.07 0.08
EPS Actual 0.14 0.14 0.15 0.10
Revenue Estimate 208.32M 186.82M 163.71M 147.35M
Revenue Actual 230.52M 197.07M 176.40M 157.04M

