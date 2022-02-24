Zscaler: Q2 Earnings Insights
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zscaler beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $98.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 8.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zscaler's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.09
|0.07
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.14
|0.15
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|208.32M
|186.82M
|163.71M
|147.35M
|Revenue Actual
|230.52M
|197.07M
|176.40M
|157.04M
