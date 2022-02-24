 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 2:11pm   Comments
PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.02% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In PYPL: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.35 shares of PayPal Holdings at the time with $100. This investment in PYPL would have produced an average annual return of 19.07%. Currently, PayPal Holdings has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion.

PayPal Holdings's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $235.76 today based on a price of $100.54 for PYPL at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

