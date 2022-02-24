Here's How Much $1000 Invested In NVIDIA 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 38.62% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In NVDA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 260.93 shares of NVIDIA at the time with $1,000. This investment in NVDA would have produced an average annual return of 50.4%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $560.73 billion.

NVIDIA's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in NVIDIA you would have approximately $58,545.34 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

