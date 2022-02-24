 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 11:19am   Comments
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 48.79% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 14.79 shares of Tesla at the time with $100. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 60.57%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $787.54 billion.

Tesla's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Tesla you would have approximately $11,260.72 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

