 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With Wayfair Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 24, 2022 10:35am   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With Wayfair Shares Today?

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is trading lower Thursday morning after the company announced worse-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings results. 

Wayfair said quarterly revenue was down 11.4% year-over-year to $3.3 billion, which beat the $3.25 billion estimate. The company reported an earnings loss of 92 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 69 cents per share. 

"While consumer behavior has changed repeatedly throughout the pandemic, the primary elements for success in our category have not - the home remains top of mind and secular trends favor a long and durable shift to e-commerce. Wayfair has only just begun to scratch the surface of this vast opportunity," said Niraj Shah, co-founder and CEO of Wayfair.

Wayfair said it continues to work on its high ROI initiatives in order to set the company up for continued strong growth.

See Also: 32 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

W Price Action: Wayfair has traded as low as $117.88 and as high as $355.96 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 3.96% at $116.49 at time of publication.

Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (W)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Where Wayfair Stands With Analysts
Wayfair Clocks 11.4% Revenue Decline In Q4
What Are Whales Doing With Wayfair
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Niraj Shah why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com