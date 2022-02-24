 Skip to main content

Inari Medical Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings, Guides FY22 Sales Above Consensus
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 6:25am   Comments
Inari Medical Inc's (NASDAQ: NARIQ4 revenue was $83.2 million, up 14% sequentially and 71% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $78.16 million.

  • The sequential growth was driven by continued U.S. commercial expansion and new product introductions.
  • The gross margin was 90.1% compared to 92.4% a year ago, modestly lower primarily due to the move to its larger production facility in Q4 FY21.
  • Operating expenses reached $73.2 million, compared to $37.9 million in Q4 FY20, mainly driven by an increase in personnel-related costs on increased headcount to fund the expansion of the commercial, R&D, and clinical and support organizations.
  • Inari posted Q4 EPS of $0.02, down from $0.13 a year ago and below the consensus of $0.03.
  • The company treated 7,700 patients, up 15% sequentially. Over 90% of overall procedures and sequential procedural growth came from non-COVID patients.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $180.1 million.
  • Guidance: Inari Medical expects FY22 sales of $350 million - $360 million, reflecting a Y/Y growth of approximately 26% - 30%, compared to the consensus of $336.74 million.
  • Price Action: NARI shares closed lower by 1.63% at $76.00 on Wednesday.

