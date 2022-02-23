 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MGE Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 5:48pm   Comments
Share:
MGE Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 10:43 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MGE Energy missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $25.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.55% increase in the share price the next day.

 

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (MGEE)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings