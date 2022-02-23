 Skip to main content

Root: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 5:23pm   Comments
Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Root beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.48.

Revenue was up $42.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 23.77% increase in the share price the next day.

 

