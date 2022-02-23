Recap: LSB Industries Q4 Earnings
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LSB Industries beat estimated earnings by 157.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was up $101.33 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 9.95% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LSB Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.26
|0.31
|-0.48
|-0.89
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.09
|-0.82
|-1.12
|Revenue Estimate
|128.23M
|144.55M
|99.19M
|79.93M
|Revenue Actual
|127.20M
|140.70M
|98.12M
|88.90M
