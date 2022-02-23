Recap: Summit Materials Q4 Earnings

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Summit Materials beat estimated earnings by 3.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $18.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Summit Materials's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.52 -0.47 0.17 EPS Actual 0.68 0.49 -0.33 0.25 Revenue Estimate 729.59M 642.05M 355.00M 513.52M Revenue Actual 662.26M 618.53M 398.48M 571.86M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.