Recap: Summit Materials Q4 Earnings
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Summit Materials beat estimated earnings by 3.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was up $18.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Summit Materials's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|0.52
|-0.47
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.68
|0.49
|-0.33
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|729.59M
|642.05M
|355.00M
|513.52M
|Revenue Actual
|662.26M
|618.53M
|398.48M
|571.86M
