Marriott Vacations: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:47pm   Comments
Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Marriott Vacations beat estimated earnings by 12.8%, reporting an EPS of $2.38 versus an estimate of $2.11.

Revenue was up $353.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marriott Vacations's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.42 0.85 -0.27 -0.02
EPS Actual 1.60 0.85 -0.49 -0.05
Revenue Estimate 1.07B 920.23M 794.77M 717.87M
Revenue Actual 1.05B 979.00M 759.00M 747.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

