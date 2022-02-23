Marriott Vacations: Q4 Earnings Insights
Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Marriott Vacations beat estimated earnings by 12.8%, reporting an EPS of $2.38 versus an estimate of $2.11.
Revenue was up $353.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.91% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marriott Vacations's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.42
|0.85
|-0.27
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|1.60
|0.85
|-0.49
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|1.07B
|920.23M
|794.77M
|717.87M
|Revenue Actual
|1.05B
|979.00M
|759.00M
|747.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings