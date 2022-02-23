SPX: Q4 Earnings Insights

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SPX beat estimated earnings by 6.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.83.

Revenue was up $106.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SPX's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.46 0.66 0.94 EPS Actual 0.41 0.49 0.68 0.89 Revenue Estimate 295.02M 318.60M 390.45M 436.04M Revenue Actual 285.80M 296.70M 398.50M 456.80M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.