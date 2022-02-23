SPX: Q4 Earnings Insights
SPX (NYSE:SPXC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SPX beat estimated earnings by 6.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.83.
Revenue was up $106.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SPX's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.46
|0.66
|0.94
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.49
|0.68
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|295.02M
|318.60M
|390.45M
|436.04M
|Revenue Actual
|285.80M
|296.70M
|398.50M
|456.80M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings