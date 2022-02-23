Imax: Q4 Earnings Insights
Imax (NYSE:IMAX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Imax beat estimated earnings by 158.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.12.
Revenue was up $52.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Imax's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.30
|-0.25
|-0.20
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.12
|-0.25
|-0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|57.03M
|40.63M
|38.49M
|46.81M
|Revenue Actual
|56.60M
|50.95M
|38.80M
|55.99M
