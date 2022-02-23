Imax: Q4 Earnings Insights

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Imax beat estimated earnings by 158.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $52.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Imax's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.30 -0.25 -0.20 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.12 -0.25 -0.21 Revenue Estimate 57.03M 40.63M 38.49M 46.81M Revenue Actual 56.60M 50.95M 38.80M 55.99M

