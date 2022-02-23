ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Fidelity National Finl: Q4 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 23, 2022 4:31 PM | 1 min read

Fidelity National Finl FNF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fidelity National Finl beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $2.16 versus an estimate of $1.62.

Revenue was up $1.03 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.47 which was followed by a 0.89% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fidelity National Finl's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.65 1.42 1.23 1.32
EPS Actual 2.12 2.06 1.56 2.01
Revenue Estimate 3.28B 2.91B 2.88B 2.86B
Revenue Actual 3.89B 3.85B 3.10B 3.77B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings