United Insurance Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Insurance Holdings missed estimated earnings by 111.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $54.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 13.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Insurance Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.28
|-0.07
|-0.57
|-1.29
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|-0.57
|-0.45
|-1.35
|Revenue Estimate
|170.37M
|156.03M
|173.09M
|193.86M
|Revenue Actual
|153.27M
|145.46M
|145.95M
|199.84M
