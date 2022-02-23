 Skip to main content

iRhythm Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:23pm   Comments
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iRhythm Technologies beat estimated earnings by 5.98%, reporting an EPS of $-1.1 versus an estimate of $-1.17.

Revenue was up $3.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 8.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iRhythm Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -1.10 -0.94 -0.83 -0.31
EPS Actual -0.81 -0.59 -0.95 -0.33
Revenue Estimate 83.56M 72.69M 70.31M 76.57M
Revenue Actual 85.43M 81.28M 74.31M 78.81M

