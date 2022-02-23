iRhythm Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
iRhythm Technologies beat estimated earnings by 5.98%, reporting an EPS of $-1.1 versus an estimate of $-1.17.
Revenue was up $3.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 8.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at iRhythm Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.10
|-0.94
|-0.83
|-0.31
|EPS Actual
|-0.81
|-0.59
|-0.95
|-0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|83.56M
|72.69M
|70.31M
|76.57M
|Revenue Actual
|85.43M
|81.28M
|74.31M
|78.81M
