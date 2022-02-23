If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.36% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In QCOM: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 17.63 shares of Qualcomm at the time with $1,000. This investment in QCOM would have produced an average annual return of 23.97%. Currently, Qualcomm has a market capitalization of $186.40 billion.

Qualcomm's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Qualcomm you would have approximately $2,915.21 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.