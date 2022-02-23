 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 11:10am   Comments
If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.36% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In QCOM: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 17.63 shares of Qualcomm at the time with $1,000. This investment in QCOM would have produced an average annual return of 23.97%. Currently, Qualcomm has a market capitalization of $186.40 billion.

Qualcomm's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Qualcomm you would have approximately $2,915.21 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

