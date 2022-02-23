 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Dana Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 11:25am   Comments
Share:
Why Dana Shares Are Trading Lower Today
  • Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7.7% year-on-year, to $2.27 billion, beating the consensus of $2.17 billion.
  • Customer demand in heavy-vehicle markets and the recovery of commodity cost inflation drove the revenue growth.
  • Sales from Light Vehicle fell 0.6% Y/Y to $974 million, Commercial Vehicle increased 20.1% to $400 million, Off-Highway climbed 24.6% to $662 million, and Power Technologies declined 10.2%.
  • Reported EPS declined to $0.18 from $0.27 last year. Adjusted EPS, which do not include the benefit of the sale-leaseback transaction, were negligible in Q4 versus $0.24 in the prior year.
  • The company attributed earnings decline to higher input costs for commodities, transportation, labor, and energy combined with production inefficiencies driven by inconsistent customer order patterns.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $118 million fell 38.5% Y/Y.
  • Dana held $287 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021. Operating cash flow was $139 million.
  • "Global supply-chain disruptions, high commodity costs, and labor and semiconductor shortages have continued to disrupt our customers' production patterns that, in turn, have pressured our margins and limited free cash flow over the past year," said CFO Timothy Kraus.
  • Outlook: Dana sees FY22 adjusted EPS of $2.05 - $2.55, below the consensus of $2.73.
  • The company expects FY22 sales of $9.6 billion - $10.1 billion versus the consensus of $9.8 billion.
  • Price Action: DAN shares are trading lower by 6.87% at $20.05 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAN)

Recap: Dana Q4 Earnings
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com