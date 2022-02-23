iHeartMedia: Q4 Earnings Insights

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iHeartMedia beat estimated earnings by 55.1%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.49.

Revenue was up $126.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iHeartMedia's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 -0.10 -0.52 0.37 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.16 -1.73 0.05 Revenue Estimate 911.16M 802.78M 689.29M 900.37M Revenue Actual 928.05M 861.61M 706.66M 935.53M

