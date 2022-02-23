iHeartMedia: Q4 Earnings Insights
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
iHeartMedia beat estimated earnings by 55.1%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.49.
Revenue was up $126.47 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at iHeartMedia's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|-0.10
|-0.52
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|-0.16
|-1.73
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|911.16M
|802.78M
|689.29M
|900.37M
|Revenue Actual
|928.05M
|861.61M
|706.66M
|935.53M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News