Bausch Health Companies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bausch Health Companies missed estimated earnings by 10.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.27 versus an estimate of $1.42.
Revenue was up $17.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 5.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bausch Health Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.29
|0.95
|0.96
|1.12
|EPS Actual
|1.15
|0.97
|1.02
|1.33
|Revenue Estimate
|2.66B
|2.12B
|2.06B
|2.17B
|Revenue Actual
|2.11B
|2.10B
|2.03B
|2.21B
