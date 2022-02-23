Koppers Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Koppers Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 14.93%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.67.
Revenue was up $12.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 3.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Koppers Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.23
|1.36
|0.60
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|1.41
|1.02
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|445.97M
|461.67M
|409.17M
|374.32M
|Revenue Actual
|424.80M
|441.00M
|407.50M
|393.10M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
