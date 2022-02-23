Koppers Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights

Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Koppers Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 14.93%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.67.

Revenue was up $12.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 3.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Koppers Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.23 1.36 0.60 0.71 EPS Actual 1.01 1.41 1.02 0.75 Revenue Estimate 445.97M 461.67M 409.17M 374.32M Revenue Actual 424.80M 441.00M 407.50M 393.10M

