Jumia Clocks 26% Revenue Growth In Q4
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 8:01am   Comments
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIAreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 25.8% year-on-year, to $62 million.
  • Orders increased by 39.9% Y/Y to 11.3 million, and active consumers rose 28.8% to 3.8 million.
  • Total payment volume (TPV) increased 29.1% to $90.5 million. The gross merchandise value (GMV) rose 20.2% Y/Y to $330.1 million.
  • Gross profit rose 2.1% Y/Y to $33.7 million. The operating loss widened to $(84.7) million.
  • The company held $512.8 million in cash and equivalents and used $63.4 million in operating cash flow.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss widened sharply to $(70) million.
  • "The fourth quarter of 2021 marked meaningful acceleration and growth momentum with new records reached across all usage metrics," commented Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec, Co-CEOs.
  • Outlook: Jumia sees an FY22 adjusted EBITDA loss of $(200) million - $(220) million. 
  • Price Action: JMIA shares traded higher by 2.15% at $8.06 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

