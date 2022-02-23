Jumia Clocks 26% Revenue Growth In Q4
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 25.8% year-on-year, to $62 million.
- Orders increased by 39.9% Y/Y to 11.3 million, and active consumers rose 28.8% to 3.8 million.
- Total payment volume (TPV) increased 29.1% to $90.5 million. The gross merchandise value (GMV) rose 20.2% Y/Y to $330.1 million.
- Gross profit rose 2.1% Y/Y to $33.7 million. The operating loss widened to $(84.7) million.
- The company held $512.8 million in cash and equivalents and used $63.4 million in operating cash flow.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss widened sharply to $(70) million.
- "The fourth quarter of 2021 marked meaningful acceleration and growth momentum with new records reached across all usage metrics," commented Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec, Co-CEOs.
- Outlook: Jumia sees an FY22 adjusted EBITDA loss of $(200) million - $(220) million.
- Price Action: JMIA shares traded higher by 2.15% at $8.06 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.