Recap: Travel+Leisure Q4 Earnings
Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Travel+Leisure beat estimated earnings by 23.96%, reporting an EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $0.96.
Revenue was up $225.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Travel+Leisure's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.03
|0.74
|0.20
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|1.19
|0.88
|0.39
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|831.51M
|721.87M
|579.07M
|643.89M
|Revenue Actual
|839.00M
|797.00M
|628.00M
|645.00M
