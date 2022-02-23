 Skip to main content

Recap: Parsons Corp Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 7:11am   Comments
Recap: Parsons Corp Q4 Earnings

 

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Parsons Corp beat estimated earnings by 3.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $13.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Parsons Corp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.48 0.51 0.15 0.34
EPS Actual 0.44 0.32 0.34 0.51
Revenue Estimate 959.00M 984.97M 902.68M 1.04B
Revenue Actual 956.05M 879.36M 874.70M 964.26M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

