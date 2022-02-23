Recap: Parsons Corp Q4 Earnings
Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Parsons Corp beat estimated earnings by 3.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was up $13.59 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Parsons Corp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.51
|0.15
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.32
|0.34
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|959.00M
|984.97M
|902.68M
|1.04B
|Revenue Actual
|956.05M
|879.36M
|874.70M
|964.26M
