Lowe's Companies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lowe's Companies beat estimated earnings by 4.71%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.7.

Revenue was up $1.03 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 0.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lowe's Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.35 4 2.54 1.19 EPS Actual 2.73 4.25 3.21 1.33 Revenue Estimate 21.99B 26.79B 23.35B 19.24B Revenue Actual 22.92B 27.57B 24.42B 20.31B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Lowe's Companies management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $13.1 and $13.6 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 650.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Lowe's Companies, a bullish signal to many investors.

